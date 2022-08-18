Read full article on original website
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
Hurry! What You Need to Know to Audition For American Idol in MT
If you love to sing and want to show off your talent, your chance to audition for American Idol in Montana starts Friday. I've actually auditioned for American Idol twice. Unfortunately, I didn't become a big star. Regardless, it was an experience that I'll never forget. American Idol's live virtual...
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs
Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
Is Montana’s Tourist Season A Bust? What Do These Numbers Say?
From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, Montana is a pretty busy place. Hundreds of thousands of folks come here to visit each summer to take in all that we have to offer, buy an overpriced Montana t-shirt, something with huckleberries, and be a part of the whole Montana experience.
Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery
Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
Cha Ching? Are Montana Kids Getting Rich From The Tooth Fairy?
Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, which reminded me of a recent experience I had. A couple of months back, after my dad passed away, my brother and I were going through the family home to get it ready to sell. My mother was a bit of a hoarder and after she died, my dad just never got rid of anything.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
Glass contamination closes Bogert Pool
The Bogart Pool in Bozeman is closed Monday, August, 22 due to glass contamination. The pool will be drained and refilled prior to reopening.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Montana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
Breaking These Montana Laws With Style And Grace. Are You Guilty?
As old as Montana is, there are some laws that are a bit ridiculous, to say the least, AND I guarantee are being broken on a daily. And I say, SO BE IT! These laws are outdated and guaranteed to be broken, so why not just get rid of them?
