Bozeman, MT

The Moose 95.1 FM

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs

Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery

Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale

This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

