Ashley Man Dead In Sunday Evening DeKalb County Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in DeKalb County are still investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening which claimed the life of an Ashley man. 60-year-old Michael Lesher was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48 in DeKalb County shortly before 7 P.M. Sunday evening. When Police arrived, they determined that Lesher was traveling west bound and then left the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason and then traveled through a field striking a tree. Life-saving efforts were made by emergency responders but were unsuccessful. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
FWPD searching for missing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Abigail Madisen Swager, 21, was last seen downtown at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday. Swager is about 5’5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights. Anyone...
Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
