Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Body found near the last location of missing teen Kiely Rodni
A vehicle that contained human remains was discovered in a California lake near the last estimated location of missing teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities said Sunday night. The discovery in Prosser Lake, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, was announced Sunday afternoon by a private collective of divers known as Adventures With Purpose.
Tesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A California administrative agency has declined to review Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) claim that the state's civil rights watchdog suing the company for race bias at an assembly plant is rushing to sue businesses without conducting full investigations.
