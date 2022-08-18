Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks (Up To $1,500)
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families would be receiving checks up to $450 per child in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
abovethelaw.com
This Lawyer Found The Silver Lining Of The Pandemic In A Kitchen
In this episode, I welcome Danielle Caminiti, a per diem attorney and local counsel for New York law firms. With seven years in a malpractice defense firm, five years as a prosecutor, and two years in commercial litigation experiences under her belt, Danielle narrates how she went from law school to where she is right now. She shares how she balances all the different things in her life to make the best use of her time. Danielle also describes how the process of writing her first cookbook went and shares helpful advice to people who want to start their own firm and place their best foot forward.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
Child tax rebate 2022: Checks of up to $750 to go out in just weeks
Connecticut will soon begin doling out checks of up to $750 to families across the state.
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
Comments / 0