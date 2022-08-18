Cast: Sylvia Pasquel Alejandro Suárez Greta Cervantes Daniel Giménez Cacho Patricia Reyes Spíndola. Mexico City. Every day, Beatriz is insulted and humiliated by her jealous husband, but she does not flee his side because they have created a codependency and, at least for her, she would not conceive of her life any other way: by dint of feeling humiliated, she feels desired and desirable.

