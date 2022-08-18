Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see some best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10. Portable software does not require installation on a PC. You can run the portable software on any computer by double-clicking on the application file. This is the biggest advantage of portable software. If you are looking for such software that lets you edit photos or images without installing it on your system, this list of free portable image editing software will be helpful for you.
The Windows Club
How to delete text vertically in Word or Excel
Want to select and delete several texts in your Word or Excel document vertically without deleting all the text horizontally in your list? Well in this tutorial, we will explain how to delete text vertically in Microsoft Word or Excel and it is quite easy. How to delete text vertically...
The Windows Club
How to convert Illustrator Images for use in PowerPoint
You may look at PowerPoint as just for small presentations, however, PowerPoint Presentations may be needed for print. PowerPoint Presentations may also be used for presentations on large screens. When PowerPoint is used for large prints or on large screens, the images may get pixelated. To prepare for any eventualities, the pictures present should be of high-quality. You can convert high-quality Illustrator images for use in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Fix Problem parsing the JPEG data in Photoshop
The error message Could not complete your request because of a problem parsing the JPEG data in Photoshop can be quite frustrating. What is Parsing and what does it have to do with you getting your image in Photoshop? Well, Parsing in the basic term means to break down or translate to process or make meaning of. Parsing in terms of this error may mean that Photoshop cannot read the image’s data because something, possibly a tag is missing. In some versions of Photoshop, it may say that the JPEG marker is missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Fix SteamVR 1101-1112 USB Error Code
1101-1112 USB Error Code on Steam occur because of USB failure. It is a SteamVR error that stops users from using the VR to play games, which is very annoying and should be resolved. So, if you see any error USB Error Codes 1101-1112 on SteamVR, try the solutions mentioned in this post.
The Windows Club
How to create a Kaleidoscope on Windows computer
Here is a complete guide on how you can make a Kaleidoscope on your Windows 11/10 PC. You can use multiple methods to apply a Kaleidoscope effect to your images and convert them into Kaleidoscopes. If you want to create a Kaleidoscope from scratch, you can also do that. There are multiple methods that we have discussed in this post. You can use some popular graphics editing software to do so. There are some free online tools to make a Kaleidoscope in your web browser. Let us check out all the free Kaleidoscope Maker software or online tools to make a Kaleidoscope image on a PC.
The Windows Club
How to Backup and Restore your computer using RescueZilla
RescueZilla is free software that lets you backup your computer. You can create a backup of all the disk partitions or a specific one. You can use this backup to restore your computer in case of a hard drive failure or if your data gets corrupted. In this article, we will see, how to backup and restore your computer using RescueZilla.
The Windows Club
Volume keeps muting automatically on Windows 11/10
You may be experiencing an issue with the volume mixer on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer whereby the volume keeps muting automatically after a while even when you unmute sound/audio and set it according to your preference. In this post, we provide the most applicable solutions affected PC users can try to resolve the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Instagram not working properly today on PC
Instagram is one of the top social media apps on the internet today. It allows people to share photos and videos with friends and others in the Instagram community. Instagram is primarily available as a mobile app for Android and iOS. However, people may access it on Windows 11/10 by visiting the Instagram website or installing the Instagram App from the Microsoft Store. PC users may sometimes face glitches while using the Instagram app. For instance, Instagram fails to load or the browser shows a blank page. There could be many potential causes if your Instagram is not working properly. This article will guide you through basic troubleshooting tips that may help resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Mouse Settings or Properties reset on restart [Fixed]
Windows lets you change the Mouse Properties as per your requirements. By opening the Mouse Properties, you can swap primary and secondary mouse buttons, change the pointer speed, change the mouse scroll wheel speed, etc. After applying changes, Windows saves these settings until you reset or change these settings again. But for some users, the mouse settings keep resetting automatically after restart. This is a very annoying issue as users have to do all the changes to mouse properties every time they boot their computer. If your mouse settings or properties reset on a restart, you can try the solutions provided in this post.
The Windows Club
Cannot Play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams
There is new demand for good virtual meeting platforms and Microsoft Teams holds its own. However, there are a lot of complaints that users cannot play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams. This is concerning as the ability to share videos is one of the key selling points for apps such as Teams. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how it can be fixed.
The Windows Club
Firefox not downloading or saving files [Working fix]
If Firefox is not downloading or saving files on Windows 11/10 PC, these tips and tricks could fix the issue within moments. There could be many reasons why Firefox may fail to download files from the internet. Here we have discussed some of the common reasons along with solutions to get rid of this issue on your computer.
The Windows Club
Fix SESSION1 INITIALIZATION FAILED BSOD on Windows 11/10
The SESSION1 INITIALIZATION FAILED bug check has a value of 0x0000006D. This bug check indicates that the initialization of the Microsoft Windows operating system failed. You may encounter this error when booting or shutting down your Windows 11/10 computer. In this post, we will provide the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
Open Shell not working in Windows 11
Do you know we can customize the Start menu on Windows 11/10 using some free programs? Open Shell is one program we can use to customize the Start menu and add a toolbar and status bar to Windows Explorer with some extra features. It was earlier Classic Start and is the alternative to Classic Shell, which does the same. When the Classic Shell stopped being active, volunteers on GitHub picked it and developed Open Shell based on it. It is being used by many Windows users. Some users are complaining that Open Shell is not working on their Windows 11. In this guide, we show you how to fix it and use Open Shell without any issues.
The Windows Club
How to repair Windows 11 without losing data
In this post, we will show you different methods to repair your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC without data loss if you see any errors during its usage. Windows 11 is an upgrade from Windows 10. Though many worldwide still use Windows 10, Windows 11 is slowly making its way into those Windows 10 PCs. Like in Windows 10, we face many issues or errors if we are not careful on Windows 11. We can use different methods to fix them. In this guide, we show you different ways to repair Windows 11 if you face any errors on it.
The Windows Club
Frostpunk keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
According to some gamers, Frostpunk keeps crashing or freezing on their Windows PC. Frostpunk is constantly facing compatibility issues, usually, due to outdated Graphics Drivers, or overclocking. In this post, we’ll discuss the reasons behind the issues and remedies to resolve the issue. So, if you are facing this issue and Frostpunk constantly freezes and crashes either during startup or in the middle of gameplay, check out the solutions mentioned here.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010
If you see the error message Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010, when trying to install or upgrade Windows 11, then this post may be able to help you resolve the issue. Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010. Follow these suggestions to resolve the...
Comments / 0