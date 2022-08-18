ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Forno 301's Second Location Is Now Open In Scottsdale With a Drive-Thru

A second location of the popular Central Avenue restaurant Forno 301 is now open in south Scottsdale. Initially, the restaurant was called Eat Slice, a drive-thru pizza concept that owner Luca Gagliano launched in 2020. However, he recently evolved the space, bringing the Forno 301 menu and concept to the East Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Packed with Pickles and Pork, Here Are 3 Great Cuban Sandwiches In Metro Phoenix

Cuban sandwiches deserve to be celebrated year-round, but the meaty-and-mustardy treat is the official order of the day on August 23, National Cuban Sandwich Day. The Cuban sandwich recipe arrived in Tampa and Miami in the 1960s, as Cuban people emigrated from the island in droves after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. In the following years, the recipe made its way west, eventually reaching Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This Chandler Brewery Continues the Hass Family Legacy with Avocado Beer

For the Hass family, the concept of a family tree is quite literal, as Rudolf Gustav Hass grew an avocado tree that would change their lives. Rudolf’s avocado venture began when he purchased an acre of avocado trees in La Habra Heights, California. When those trees didn’t produce enough, Rudolf visited a local nursery and bought a bag of avocado seeds believed to have originated in Central or South America.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Tempe's Travis Stacey Gets Assist From Logic as Recording Artist

It’s hard for Travis Matylewicz to believe what’s happened in the last four months. “It legitimately went from nothing to everything I have now within just maybe three hours,” the Tempe indie rocker, better known by his stage name Travis Stacey, told Phoenix New Times in a recent phone interview.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Tempe to Provide Water Rescue Bags After Cops Watch Man Drown

It has been nearly three months since the death of Sean Bickings — who drowned in Tempe Town Lake as three police officers stood by — ignited a national outcry. On Friday, the city of Tempe released its most extensive update so far about the incident. The officers have returned to work after an outside review, and the department is overhauling its water-related response protocols, the city announced.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

As JPW, Jason P. Woodbury Transcends Into the Desert Rock Ether

When you talk of ecosystems, there's this idea of "lynchpin" species. Those animals that are vital to sustaining a specific system; the capelin, for instance, serves this role for regions like the North Atlantic. Without attempting to embarrass or hyperbolize, Jason P. Woodbury is our own capelin. Since the mid-2000s,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU

Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
TEMPE, AZ

