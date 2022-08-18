It has been nearly three months since the death of Sean Bickings — who drowned in Tempe Town Lake as three police officers stood by — ignited a national outcry. On Friday, the city of Tempe released its most extensive update so far about the incident. The officers have returned to work after an outside review, and the department is overhauling its water-related response protocols, the city announced.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO