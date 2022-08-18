ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDPHE discusses monkeypox, COVID in Colorado

By Alex Rose
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLAYM_0hMCH08w00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Top Colorado public health leaders are sharing information and answering questions about two infectious diseases spreading in the Centennial State.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave a general update on monkeypox and COVID-19 transmissions in the state Thursday.

No Colorado counties in worst COVID-19 level

This comes as COVID-19 case rates are dropping, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer lists any Colorado county under a high “COVID-19 community level,” which is calculated by COVID-19 hospital admissions and percent of staffed inpatient beds taken up by COVID-19 patients compared to cases per 100,000.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate , which calculates positive COVID-19 PCR tests to the total of PCR tests taken, most recently peaked at 13.06% on July 5 but has fallen since to 7.61% as of this Tuesday.

Why Coloradans shouldn’t be anxious about monkeypox

And while Boulder County detected its first few cases of the monkeypox virus , the state is ramping up doses and administration of the vaccine for that virus. Thousands of doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine have been administered at approximately 17 state clinics so far, with thousands more distributed to local providers.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 168 monkeypox cases in Colorado , but the numbers are surging in the late summer months. CDPHE recorded two cases in May, six in June, 66 in July, and 94 in August so far.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy joined Scott Bookman and Chief Medical Officer of Denver Health Dr. Connie Price for a briefing Thursday afternoon.

You can watch the briefing on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#State Of Colorado#Diseases#General Health#Linus Covid#Pcr#Coloradans
KREX

7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants

Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy