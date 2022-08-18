Read full article on original website
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County
Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Helicopter flying low over my house!
JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning. Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60 around 5:45 a.m. The intense fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the retail side of the building. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.
Why ambulances will disappear from Springfield’s Friday night football games
A familiar set of Friday night lights will be missing from Springfield’s high school football stadiums this season — the ones atop ambulances. There will no longer be standby emergency vehicles parked by football fields across the city before thousands of cheering fans. If it was a matter...
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
Police say a repeat offender led officers on a high-speed pursuit, shooting gun through Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine sitting at home relaxing on a Friday when suddenly you hear gunshots and sirens whipping by your home. That happened to residents living on the 2200 block of Ramsay in Springfield on August 18. Police say Russel Deck and Blake Basten led them on a...
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Police car rammed, shots fired during chase
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were arrested after a police chase with a Springfield Police Department officer. Blake Christopher Basten, 33, of Springfield and Russell Lee Deck, 44, of Springfield were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 after leading a police officer on a chase through a residential area. According to a probable cause […]
