Fort Worth, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas hospital brings long-lost siblings together

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the last seven years, the hallways of Cook Children’s Hospital have connected two siblings, each unaware of their relationship. Raymond Turner works as a producer for SparkleFly recording studio. Visitors can find him behind the glass in the Child Life Zone. Turner records patients’ songs, music and heartbeats.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Men wrongfully imprisoned for decades get new smiles from Dentists of Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Texas - Two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades got new smiles thanks to a non-profit organization. After Innocence supports former inmates as they rebuild their lives. The organization partnered with area dentists to offer Derrick Sanders and Ronald Eubanks comprehensive oral health care. Organizers said it's needed because most...
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed

Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Cars
CW33 NewsFix

Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Eggs Up Grill heads west

Eggs Up Grill is opening units quickly. It finished 2021 with 53 restaurants. It has 57 now and expects “just under 70” by the end of the year. Which makes its newest development deal even more notable. Ricky Richardson, the company’s CEO, said that it has signed an agreement with Alliance Food Group to open 30 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Banning Public Donation Boxes

Dallas city officials are looking into how to stop the “messes” created from overflowing outdoor donation boxes, even if that means eliminating them altogether. Such boxes are a common enough sight in the parking lots of churches, grocery stores, and some retail parks. They can be seen at capacity or even with donated goods hanging out of the receptacle or piled onto the ground nearby.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.

