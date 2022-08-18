Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry Lease
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry Lease
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas hospital brings long-lost siblings together
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the last seven years, the hallways of Cook Children’s Hospital have connected two siblings, each unaware of their relationship. Raymond Turner works as a producer for SparkleFly recording studio. Visitors can find him behind the glass in the Child Life Zone. Turner records patients’ songs, music and heartbeats.
fox4news.com
Men wrongfully imprisoned for decades get new smiles from Dentists of Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Texas - Two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades got new smiles thanks to a non-profit organization. After Innocence supports former inmates as they rebuild their lives. The organization partnered with area dentists to offer Derrick Sanders and Ronald Eubanks comprehensive oral health care. Organizers said it's needed because most...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed
Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
CW33 NewsFix
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Eggs Up Grill heads west
Eggs Up Grill is opening units quickly. It finished 2021 with 53 restaurants. It has 57 now and expects “just under 70” by the end of the year. Which makes its newest development deal even more notable. Ricky Richardson, the company’s CEO, said that it has signed an agreement with Alliance Food Group to open 30 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
fox4news.com
Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
Denton nonprofits celebrate merger
The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
One-time Texas fugitive gets life in daughters’ 2008 ‘honor killings’
IRVING, Texas — A Texas father was sentenced last week to serve life in prison for murdering his two teen daughters in 2008 in what prosecutors described as “honor killings.”. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, of Lewisville, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Amina Said,...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Spotlight on Southlake, Texas with teachers across U.S. leaving profession
Educators across the U.S. are facing new challenges as some states pass laws to restrict how teachers address racism in the classroom. In Southlake, Texas, NBC News’ Antonia Hylton sat down with three teachers who spoke out on the issue.Aug. 18, 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Banning Public Donation Boxes
Dallas city officials are looking into how to stop the “messes” created from overflowing outdoor donation boxes, even if that means eliminating them altogether. Such boxes are a common enough sight in the parking lots of churches, grocery stores, and some retail parks. They can be seen at capacity or even with donated goods hanging out of the receptacle or piled onto the ground nearby.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
Why a trip to historic Weatherford for antiques and more is just peachy
About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops. Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
