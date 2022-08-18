ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver's vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. "The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Aurora, MO
Aurora, MO
KOLR10 News

Police car rammed, shots fired during chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were arrested after a police chase with a Springfield Police Department officer. Blake Christopher Basten, 33, of Springfield and Russell Lee Deck, 44, of Springfield were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 after leading a police officer on a chase through a residential area. According to a probable cause […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sentineltimes.com

Galena Police Reports 6-2-2022 to 6-15-2022

Offense date, Victim, Offense location, Offense, Property description with value (if applicable) Total Value (if applicable), Reporting Officer. 6-2-2022 12:00 pm, Franklin R. Huffman, 2344 S. Stateline Road, Theft by threat: value $1,000 to $25,000, Zero turn mower, $3,000, $3,000, Officer C. Pinyan,. 6-2-2022 11:49 pm, Edward Eugene O'Brien, 1401...
GALENA, KS
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who'd been shot. Her injuries aren't life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week's child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pleasant Hope shooting range to be demolished — and a new one built

After more than a year of review, the Missouri Department of Conservation has decided to build a new unstaffed public shooting range at the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area, 30 minutes north of Springfield. The existing target range, a popular spot for many Springfield shooters because it was free and relatively...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO

