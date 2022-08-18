Read full article on original website
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KYTV
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
KYTV
Police say a repeat offender led officers on a high-speed pursuit, shooting gun through Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine sitting at home relaxing on a Friday when suddenly you hear gunshots and sirens whipping by your home. That happened to residents living on the 2200 block of Ramsay in Springfield on August 18. Police say Russel Deck and Blake Basten led them on a...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.
sentineltimes.com
Galena Police Reports 6-2-2022 to 6-15-2022
Offense date, Victim, Offense location, Offense, Property description with value (if applicable) Total Value (if applicable), Reporting Officer. 6-2-2022 12:00 pm, Franklin R. Huffman, 2344 S. Stateline Road, Theft by threat: value $1,000 to $25,000, Zero turn mower, $3,000, $3,000, Officer C. Pinyan,. 6-2-2022 11:49 pm, Edward Eugene O'Brien, 1401...
KTTS
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
Anderson, Mo. man faces Vehicular Homicide charges after fatal crash
ANDERSON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Anderson man is cited Felony Vehicular Homicide after a fatal crash Saturday morning on the north edge of town. Anderson Police requested Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist investigation of the crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred on MO-59 near State Route NN within the Anderson city limits.
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
sgfcitizen.org
Pleasant Hope shooting range to be demolished — and a new one built
After more than a year of review, the Missouri Department of Conservation has decided to build a new unstaffed public shooting range at the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area, 30 minutes north of Springfield. The existing target range, a popular spot for many Springfield shooters because it was free and relatively...
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
KYTV
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
