tncontentexchange.com
Branson Police warn parents about sharing school photos
The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media. The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
“It’s a dream come true”: Sisters plan to build restaurant near old SGF mill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sheri Perkins and Renee Textor have always dreamt of owning a restaurant together. Once they saw the abandoned Springfield mill off Chestnut Expressway was for sale, they knew they had to buy it. “We were like, no way could this be available,” Renee Textor said. “It was very important for us to […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora-Marionville Police Department incident reports
• 12:45 a.m. – Suspicious activity, WB Olive, Aurora. • 1:03 a.m. – Out with subject, 35 E College, Aurora. • 1:21 a.m. – Accident, 800 block E Hadley St, Aurora. • 1:24 a.m. – Traffic stop, Elliot/Euclid, Aurora. • 1:24 a.m. – Threats, 300 block...
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
sgfcitizen.org
Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
ksmu.org
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KTTS
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: where animal control found this gorgeous Heeler mix puppy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog likely got loose because of his age. He’s just a puppy and he has the extra energy and the voice to prove it since he barked and ran around through most of the interview with animal control!
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
Tina Peters Prohibited From Attending Mike Lindell’s Bonkers Voter Fraud Summit
MyPillow CEO turned notorious 2020 election denier Mike Lindell kicked off his second voter fraud “summit” on Saturday, hoping to (yet again) prove the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — while calling for him to be re-instated as president. But before the “Moment of Truth Summit” event could get off the ground, its star speaker was told by a district attorney earlier in the week that she would be forbidden from attending. Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, indicted over allegedly breaching voting machines, was denied a request to travel out of her home state to Springfield, Missouri, for...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
KYTV
Police say a repeat offender led officers on a high-speed pursuit, shooting gun through Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine sitting at home relaxing on a Friday when suddenly you hear gunshots and sirens whipping by your home. That happened to residents living on the 2200 block of Ramsay in Springfield on August 18. Police say Russel Deck and Blake Basten led them on a...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Joplin closes portion of 32nd Street for widening project
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin officials today announced its second road closure along 32nd Street beginning August 23. The city says this is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as its widening project between Schifferdecker Ave. and Central City St. progresses. To help...
W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
