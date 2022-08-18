ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Branson Police warn parents about sharing school photos

The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media. The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
BRANSON, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Aurora-Marionville Police Department incident reports

• 12:45 a.m. – Suspicious activity, WB Olive, Aurora. • 1:03 a.m. – Out with subject, 35 E College, Aurora. • 1:21 a.m. – Accident, 800 block E Hadley St, Aurora. • 1:24 a.m. – Traffic stop, Elliot/Euclid, Aurora. • 1:24 a.m. – Threats, 300 block...
AURORA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Aurora, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event

Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO
TheDailyBeast

Tina Peters Prohibited From Attending Mike Lindell’s Bonkers Voter Fraud Summit

MyPillow CEO turned notorious 2020 election denier Mike Lindell kicked off his second voter fraud “summit” on Saturday, hoping to (yet again) prove the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — while calling for him to be re-instated as president. But before the “Moment of Truth Summit” event could get off the ground, its star speaker was told by a district attorney earlier in the week that she would be forbidden from attending. Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, indicted over allegedly breaching voting machines, was denied a request to travel out of her home state to Springfield, Missouri, for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy