Check Out Some Haunting Pictures Of The South Plains Mall Blackout
Imagine you're in the Mall and the lights go out. When I lost electricity at my house the first thing I notice is silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions, and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall, because of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism (at least that's been reported). The statue and area mark an area where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
City of Lubbock Increases Water Pressure and Causes Multiple Water Main Breaks
Multiple water main breaks around Lubbock were the result of the City increasing water pressure on Thursday, August 18th. According to a City of Lubbock press release, the water pressure in west Lubbock was increased so crews with the Water Department could install necessary equipment at the water tower on South Milwaukee. This, however, caused multiple water main breaks.
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Lubbock Meme King Is the Facebook Page That Saved My Sanity During the Pandemic
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Arson Suspect Arrested in Roswell, New Mexico
The man believed to be responsible for setting fire to a Schlotzsky's in Lubbock has been arrested in Roswell, New Mexico. 19-year-old Blair Warner was actually first arrested back on July 6th after Lubbock Police responded to an alarm being tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street. This was at around 4:46 a.m.
Recycling Can Be Complicated: Here’s How to Do it in Lubbock, Texas
As someone who tries to live as sustainable of a lifestyle as I can, recycling is something I find very important. Unfortunately, I live in a city that doesn’t make recycling as user-friendly as it could be. I grew up in an area where every house had its own...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup
Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
Lubbock Author Creates Children’s Book Series Your Kids Will Love
Something you experience as a kid that will stick with you for the rest of your life is having your parents read your favorite stories to you. You will forever remember that tale and hold it close to your heart, eventually reading the same story to your kids one day.
When It Rains, It Floods…? Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, when it rains in pours, well in West Texas it does it just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I got...
Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus
The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
38 Places in Lubbock Where College Students Can Get Discounts
As a college student, one of my favorite things was getting a discount. Honestly, there were a lot of places and most of them I didn't know until it was too late. So here's a list of all the places in Lubbock where you can get a college discount and what they offer.
Get Your Car’s VIN Etched Into Your Window in Slaton This Friday
On Friday, August 19th, the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force will be etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into the windows of cars. You can get your VIN etched into your vehicle's windows between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium, located at 700 West Dickens in Slaton, Texas.
