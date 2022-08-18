ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures Of The South Plains Mall Blackout

Imagine you're in the Mall and the lights go out. When I lost electricity at my house the first thing I notice is silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions, and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall, because of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock's Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism (at least that's been reported). The statue and area mark an area where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Lonestar 99.5

City of Lubbock Increases Water Pressure and Causes Multiple Water Main Breaks

Multiple water main breaks around Lubbock were the result of the City increasing water pressure on Thursday, August 18th. According to a City of Lubbock press release, the water pressure in west Lubbock was increased so crews with the Water Department could install necessary equipment at the water tower on South Milwaukee. This, however, caused multiple water main breaks.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Lonestar 99.5

This Might Be the Best McDonald's in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Lonestar 99.5

New Lubbock Business Offers Full-Service Curbside Recycling Pickup

Good news Lubbock we now have an affordable and easy way to recycle while making a sustainable future. Ryno Recycle is brand new to Lubbock and they are ready to serve you. They were created to make it easier for people to recycle at the ease of your own home. Now there is no need to remember to take anything out to a drop-off location or walk recycles to the curb and there is very little sorting necessary as they will walk the recycle container back and forth for you.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus

The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
Lonestar 99.5

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
Lonestar 99.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

