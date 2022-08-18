ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
CARS
tipranks.com

General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles

The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi#Gm#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Kia#Nhtsa#Gmc Yukon#Yukon Xl#Remedy Dealers
insideevs.com

Chevrolet Drops More Info On 2024 Blazer EV PPV, Reveals Interior

Following a preview image released at the world debut of the 2024 Blazer EV a month ago, Chevrolet is now showing more of the Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle. As the first pursuit-rated all-electric Chevrolet in more than 60 years of adapting vehicles for law enforcement duty, the Blazer EV PPV is really important for GM Fleet.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque

GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader

Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Kia EV6 GT Debuts As Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Rival

Kia – like many automakers these days – is in the midst of an electrification transformation, previously benchmarking the Ford Mustang Mach-E and revealing a direct competitor to that EV crossover – the EV6. At that time, Kia announced that it would also be launching a high-performance variant of that model dubbed the EV6 GT, but only revealed that it would generate 546 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from 0-62 miles-per-hour in 3.5 seconds. Now, the U.S.-spec 2023 Kia EV6 GT has been revealed in its entirety as a proper rival for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival

The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy