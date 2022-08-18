Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
everythinglubbock.com
Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
dallasexpress.com
Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech
Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Plainview Beautiful recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 8 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
KCBD
IT services, power problems reported on Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - IT and operations staff, along with LP&L, are working to restore power and IT services on the Texas Tech campus, according to an email sent to staff. The campus experienced power problems Sunday. Operations staff says power is stable at this time, but LP&L may have to do additional repair work Monday.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarket and Mrs Baird’s announce 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s joined forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program for the 11th year — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held at 3.8% in July 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June. An estimated 162,300 residents in...
City of Lubbock Increases Water Pressure and Causes Multiple Water Main Breaks
Multiple water main breaks around Lubbock were the result of the City increasing water pressure on Thursday, August 18th. According to a City of Lubbock press release, the water pressure in west Lubbock was increased so crews with the Water Department could install necessary equipment at the water tower on South Milwaukee. This, however, caused multiple water main breaks.
everythinglubbock.com
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Lubbock Meme King Is the Facebook Page That Saved My Sanity During the Pandemic
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 21-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Colorful Felt Wreath at Godeke...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1