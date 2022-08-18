LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO