Annual Statewide Essay Contest Offers Arizona Fifth Graders an Opportunity to Win $529 Towards Education and Career Goals. AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan together with the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office are asking Arizona fifth graders: “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?” That is the theme for this year’s third-annual essay writing contest, which launches today, and is open to fifth-grade students across Arizona.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO