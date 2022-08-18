ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell

Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
WTHR

Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin

Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pendleton, IN
Muncie, IN
Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
David Humphrey
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and being rivals, the Shenandoah cheer team said […]
ELWOOD, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Carmel, IN USA

My son found this outside of a specialists office where he had a celebration follow-up appointment from a condition that he developed as a baby. It was super fun to find this as we walked outside!
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
MUNCIE, IN

