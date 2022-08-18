Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
readthereporter.com
The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and being rivals, the Shenandoah cheer team said […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Carmel, IN USA
My son found this outside of a specialists office where he had a celebration follow-up appointment from a condition that he developed as a baby. It was super fun to find this as we walked outside!
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 19-21
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 19 - 21, including the IndyFringe Festival, one last weekend at the State Fair, and check out India Day Fest.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Fox 59
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
WTHR
Elwood debuts new memorial in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
The memorial is made out of fire hoses. Two Fishers firefighters who also work at Brotherhood Designs made the memorial.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
WISH-TV
9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend
Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00. Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of...
tmpresale.com
Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen in Indianapolis, IN Oct 11, 2022 – presale password
We have the Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen presale password!! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you can order tickets for Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen before the public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen’s...
