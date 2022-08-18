Read full article on original website
Grants Available for Small-Scale Farmers
The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the second year of the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program, MGFSP, which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to help produce food in areas that are food insecure. A total of $3 million will be available in...
Tourism Leaders Share Feedback From Kaua‘i Destination Management Action Plan
Officials networked with the east side community Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17 to chart a new course for managing tourism, one that focuses on taking care of the land and giving a voice to the residents who live here. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau invited...
5-Year Evaluation Begins for Subsistence Fishing Plan in Hā‘ena
During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA). Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
