ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

Grants Available for Small-Scale Farmers

The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the second year of the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program, MGFSP, which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to help produce food in areas that are food insecure. A total of $3 million will be available in...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

5-Year Evaluation Begins for Subsistence Fishing Plan in Hā‘ena

During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA). Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy