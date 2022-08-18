Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
aymag.com
Little Rock Yoga Festival Announces 2022 Schedule
The Little Rock Yoga Festival is back this year, with a lineup that matches its mission to unite, grow and explore in the Natural State. In assembling the community for a day of connection, the Little Rock yoga Festival aims to help individuals grow in self-awareness and explore Arkansas. The...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league
REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league. Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock,...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
Roush Mustang Gives The Cops A Run For Their Money
Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market
Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Soccer Game Canceled Sunday as Mississippi Valley Unable to Field a Team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Soccer's home opener against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday evening has been canceled after MVSU officials notified the Trojans that they are unable to compete and will not be traveling due to an inability to field a roster for tonight's game. The Trojans...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
'I'm tired of living like this and I don't want to die,' says North Little Rock tenant
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One North Little Rock resident said he is living in unbearable conditions at his apartment and is calling out for help. Cornelius Matthis, a three year tenant at The Summit at Valley Heights Apartments, said he has experienced a series of issues since he's lived at the complex.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
Witness describes River Market gunfire incident
Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
Man arrested for allegedly buying, selling body parts from Arkansas on Facebook
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Comments / 0