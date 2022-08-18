Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry Lease
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau Hosts Restaurant Competition to Find the City's Best Taco
The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a competition between 12 restaurants to see who will be crowned Arlington's favorite taco. According to the city of Arlington, almost a billion hours of unused vacation time are wasted each year. The Arlington Convention and Visitor's Bureau said it hopes to #SaveTheTacos by reminding people to use their well-deserved time off work and enjoy all the tacos that would otherwise go uneaten.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake
Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
CW33 NewsFix
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas hospital brings long-lost siblings together
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the last seven years, the hallways of Cook Children’s Hospital have connected two siblings, each unaware of their relationship. Raymond Turner works as a producer for SparkleFly recording studio. Visitors can find him behind the glass in the Child Life Zone. Turner records patients’ songs, music and heartbeats.
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Old and new: Retro vinyl lounge in Denton is bringing the 1970s to North Texas
Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made a trip down to the Vinyl Lounge in Denton to spin some records in an atmosphere that is a throwback to the 1970s.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
This Flower Mound Mansion Is Full of Opulent Imported Details
If you looked up the definition of opulence in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of 1904 Bayshore Drive staring back at you. Along with a $100k+ stove, front doors imported from Italy, and dozens more luxury details like so. Located in the ultra-exclusive The Landing in Flower Mound,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
checkoutdfw.com
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
socialwhirl.com
The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas
Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
