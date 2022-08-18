Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk reviews Sentara property purchase
The Kitty Hawk Town Council held a special called meeting Wednesday, August 10 to review its due diligence progress for the purchase of the former Sentara Healthcare facility and surrounding six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The property, owned by Pasquotank County since 2000, had been leased...
Black-owned business showcase returns to Patrick Henry Mall
The showcase took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gave black-owned businesses the opportunity to display their products or services that shoppers can browse and buy.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
obxtoday.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
WAVY News 10
CC: Wine, Women and Fishing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gentry Jeremy from Marck Gary J/019320000—Lot 116 Sec F Col Harbour/$389,000/Improved Residential. Cahill Edward A III from Jackson Steven D Co Ttee/019514000—Lot 9 Sec J Col Harbour/$140,000/Vacant Residential. Hardman Travis Lee from Lawrenson John Andrew/019001000—Lot 78 Sec B Col Harbour/$420,000/Improved Residential. Frisco. Garguilo Robert A Ttee from...
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum leap with fiber optic loop set to be built in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The organizers of the Regional Connectivity Ring, a 119-mile loop of fiber optic cable that will put five local cities in the fast lane of broadband data transport, say the project is getting ready to move forward. The loop will connect with transatlantic undersea cables that come ashore at Virginia Beach, […]
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
outerbanksvoice.com
William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk
William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Dozens now say their signatures were forged by Suffolk City Council campaign
The Electoral Board met Tuesday to discuss whether Art Bredemeyer should be disqualified from running in the Suffolk Borough District against John Rector.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Goodbye WAVY
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY-TV has been truly an unforgettable experience, and one I am sad to see come to an end. Before starting this internship, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I have always been a writer, and expected to follow a career that focused more on that. But before my first week had come to end, I knew this was what I wanted to do.
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?
( valiza14/Adobe Stock Images) Kids all around Hampton Roads are headed back to start the school year. As the weather cools off, many families are trying to squeeze in that last bit of fun before schedules fill up and the sun hides away for the fall.
beckersspine.com
Riverside reports 99% patient participation with knee replacement digital platform
Riverside Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Specialists reports high patient engagement for its newly launched digital program, called Joint University. The program, which the Newport News, Va.-based system launched in 2021, both educates patients and engages with them on plans to optimize recovery, according to an Aug. 15 press release. The...
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
