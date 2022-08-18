PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY-TV has been truly an unforgettable experience, and one I am sad to see come to an end. Before starting this internship, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I have always been a writer, and expected to follow a career that focused more on that. But before my first week had come to end, I knew this was what I wanted to do.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO