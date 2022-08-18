ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk reviews Sentara property purchase

The Kitty Hawk Town Council held a special called meeting Wednesday, August 10 to review its due diligence progress for the purchase of the former Sentara Healthcare facility and surrounding six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The property, owned by Pasquotank County since 2000, had been leased...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
HAMPTON, VA
obxtoday.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Currituck County, NC
Government
County
Currituck County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10

ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

CC: Wine, Women and Fishing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Gentry Jeremy from Marck Gary J/019320000—Lot 116 Sec F Col Harbour/$389,000/Improved Residential. Cahill Edward A III from Jackson Steven D Co Ttee/019514000—Lot 9 Sec J Col Harbour/$140,000/Vacant Residential. Hardman Travis Lee from Lawrenson John Andrew/019001000—Lot 78 Sec B Col Harbour/$420,000/Improved Residential. Frisco. Garguilo Robert A Ttee from...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk

William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Goodbye WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY-TV has been truly an unforgettable experience, and one I am sad to see come to an end. Before starting this internship, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I have always been a writer, and expected to follow a career that focused more on that. But before my first week had come to end, I knew this was what I wanted to do.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

