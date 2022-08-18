Read full article on original website
Related
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
Narcity
Ontario Lottery Winner Scores $6 Million After Playing For More Than Four Decades
An Ontario lottery winner who first jumped into the game in the '70s will forever remember 2022 as the year he became a multimillionaire. According to OLG, Etobicoke resident Frank Jarman became a stunning $6 million richer after winning the top prize in the June 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. Jarman,...
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
RELATED PEOPLE
I have scooped $26million in lottery winnings after cracking the secret code to beat the game – here is how I did it
A COUPLE claims to have cracked the code to winning the lottery - and have $26million in prize money to prove it. Maths marvel Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge made themselves multi-millionaires after finding a legal loophole in the lotto. The triumphant retirees have been turning tricks on the...
I’m a lottery expert – how to win big by not wasting time on the one in 300million Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots
A LOTTERY expert has warned against playing multi-million-dollar jackpots before revealing the best way to win big money. Rich Wheeler, president of Lottery Now, revealed to The U.S. Sun that you're far better off looking at local lotto games instead of shooting for national prizes. "Someone always wins Mega Millions...
Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets hoping to share prize with employees
50,000 Mega Millions tickets were bought by the CEO of the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, one for each of his workers, and he has pledged to split the $810 million prize if they win it.
Woman wins lottery prize and goes into debt buying designer handbags
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Almost everyone has dreamed of winning the lottery at some point. Who wouldn't want extra money, especially when you didn't even have to work for it? However, as many people have learned the hard way, winning the lottery doesn't always lead to a life of happiness and luxury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A lottery expert says players should not use birthdays or anniversary numbers 'because that's what a lot of people do'
A lottery expert told Inside Edition that a player had a better chance of winning the $1.2 billion lottery if they chose high numbers.
Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.
“I paid for your ticket! Isn’t that enough?” Man furious after wife refused to fly in economy
Should unemployed wives get the same treatment as their employed husbands?. A stay-at-home mother contributes to society by raising its future generation to be responsible citizens. From a family point of view, they look after the needs of the family, cook food, maintain a clean house, and so on.
Disgruntled worker finds bag of money and turns it in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This is about that time I found a bag stuffed with money at work and turned it in despite temptation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bank of America Sends Customer's Rent Check to Wrong Landlord 6 Months after Auto-Pay Cancellation
Many customers rely on banking systems to do things like process payroll checks, send bills to vendors on time, and ensure ATM funds are available for emergencies or last-minute purchases.
Dog Eats Winning Lottery Ticket, Owners Still Manage to Claim Money
The couple said they left the ticket out overnight and woke to find it destroyed. After sending a photo of the dogs to the Lottery, they were still able to win.
I’m a money expert – the side hustle that pays $60 per hour every time with just your phone or laptop, how it works
EVERYONE is looking for a side hustle to make extra cash as prices for everything continue to rise. Of course, they're all hoping to find something quick and easy they can do on their own time. Being able to do it from home is an even better option for those...
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
survivornet.com
Dog-Loving Woman’s Amazing Luck: She Wins $1 Million Lottery, Then Is Declared Cancer Free!’
Maxine Lloyd, 50 was finishing up breast cancer treatment when she found out she had won over one million in the lottery. Now, she is sharing her incredible story for cancer awareness, and showing that you never truly know where life will take you. The occupational therapist from Northamptonshire, England,...
Woman Refuses to Pay Rent to Live in Partner's House
Should a person always pay their way in a partnership?. When a person decides to be in a romantic partnership with another, they are committing to work together in making their lifestyle feasible.
Man who won £10m on lottery wishes he never won
You can’t buy happiness with £10 million - but you can buy a lot of stuff, and some may say that’s the same thing. But a man who won just that amount in the lottery wishes he never won. Mark Lipsham got his lucky day in 2017,...
Narcity
Manitoba Is Increasing Its Minimum Wage & It'll No Longer Be The Lowest In Canada
The minimum wage in Canada can be a tricky thing, with different provinces having their own rules, regulations and amounts. Well, Manitobans have some good news to look forward to — the government just announced a plan to increase the minimum wage there. At the moment, the minimum wage...
Comments / 3