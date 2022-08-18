Read full article on original website
City of Ferndale fires police officer charged with attempted child molestation
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale has fired police officer Scott Langton. Langton was arrested on July 26th and charged with Attempted Child Molestation in the second degree in Whatcom County Superior Court. The Bellingham Police Department is continuing to investigate and the City of Ferndale is also...
County hosting event for International Overdose Day
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
Badger Road closed northeast of Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – Badger Road is closed northeast of Lynden for the next several days. WSDOT says the road will be completely closed for a fish passage project east of Northwood Road until 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25th. A signed detour using the Guide, Pole Road and Highway 9...
Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 19th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
Whatcom County COVID transmission level continues to fluctuate
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The CDC upgraded the county’s transmission status to “medium” late last week. Whatcom County had been in the “low” range earlier this month, but had fluctuated between “low” and “medium” through the summer. CDC data shows that...
Legendary WWU wrestler, Ferndale coach passes away
A legendary Western Washington University athlete and long-time Ferndale High School wrestling coach has passed away. Western’s athletic department says Lee Andersen died at the age of 72 on August 19th after a battle with prostate cancer. Andersen was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 1972,...
