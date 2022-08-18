ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
989kbay.com

County hosting event for International Overdose Day

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Badger Road closed northeast of Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – Badger Road is closed northeast of Lynden for the next several days. WSDOT says the road will be completely closed for a fish passage project east of Northwood Road until 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25th. A signed detour using the Guide, Pole Road and Highway 9...
LYNDEN, WA
989kbay.com

Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 19th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everson, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Everson, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Home, WA
989kbay.com

Legendary WWU wrestler, Ferndale coach passes away

A legendary Western Washington University athlete and long-time Ferndale High School wrestling coach has passed away. Western’s athletic department says Lee Andersen died at the age of 72 on August 19th after a battle with prostate cancer. Andersen was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 1972,...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy