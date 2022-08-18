Read full article on original website
Related
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
HyVee-Sanford Legends to Donate Record Amount Back to Community
For multiple decades, the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids events have raised a ton of money for the community and introduced sports to so many youths in our area. This year was no different as the Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids events were tremendous and they raised a record amount to donate back to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?
How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?" The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:. Caring for and helping household children:...
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair
Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
KEVN
Taking on the unhoused saves Rapid City $1 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
bassmaster.com
I’ll bounce back from this!
As you may have heard, I came down with a major eye issue while in South Dakota prior to the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe. I had to take a medical leave of absence from the Bassmaster Elite Series for the rest of the season. Honestly, when you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Art Exhibition Features Sioux Nations This Weekend In Sioux Falls
For some time now a Sioux Falls local artist has been doing pencil portraits in color. More than 10 years ago Kurt Holdorf got the idea to do charcoal art when a restoration project was presented to him. A unique method with charcoal on a textured surface was developed and...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
kbhbradio.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased in Hot Springs
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
newscenter1.tv
ALL ABOARD: South Dakota State Railroad Museum celebrates 65 consecutive years
HILL CITY, S.D. – Even though its birthday was Aug. 18, the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City celebrated its 65th birthday Saturday with a VIP Day. People could buy tickets to the train which had its normal runs all day, or they could get special photography tickets.
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife is Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0