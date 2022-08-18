ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls

People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
IOWA STATE
farmforum.net

South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson

At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
SCIENCE
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Taking on the unhoused saves Rapid City $1 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
RAPID CITY, SD
bassmaster.com

I’ll bounce back from this!

As you may have heard, I came down with a major eye issue while in South Dakota prior to the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe. I had to take a medical leave of absence from the Bassmaster Elite Series for the rest of the season. Honestly, when you...
SPORTS
KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased in Hot Springs

PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife is Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
