OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.

OSLO, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO