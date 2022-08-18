Read full article on original website
OX CART DAYS FINISHES SATURDAY WITH ITS TORCHLIGHT PARADE THAT’S ENJOYED BY THOUSANDS
The Ox Cart Days Torchlight parade was held Saturday evening and was enjoyed by thousands of people along the parade route West 7th, Central Ave, and Barrette Street. Along with marching in the parade, many of the parade’s participants gave out candy to children watching along the route. The...
TIM MOE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS PIZZA EATING CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held its annual Happy Joes Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor pizza eating contest on Saturday, August 20, in the Downtown Square in Crookston, where four contestants had 15 minutes to eat as much of a large Canadian Bacon pizza as they could with the contestants from Miss Crookston keeping track of how many slices they had left to eat.
Tim Moe Wins Free Pizza for a Year
With nine slices in 15 minutes, Tim Moe won the Happy Joe’s Pizza Eating Contest during Ox Cart Days, winning free pizza for a year. Moe represented Crookston Public Schools and competed against three other contestants: Jeremy Lubinski for Highland School, Blake Bergeron of the University of Minnesota Crookston and Barry Altepeter from Cathedral School.
Macy Fee Crowned Miss Crookston 2022
After a year of her reign, Miss Crookston 2021 Hayden Winjum handed her crown to Macy Fee, the winner of Miss Crookston 2022. Fee, sponsored by KROX, also captured the crown in the talent, on-stage presence and interview portion of the competition. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, an additional $1,000 UMC scholarship and entrance fee into the Miss Minnesota Pageant. By winning three other categories, Fee won another $300.
CHRIS WINJUM AND BEN NESSETH WIN OX CART DAYS CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WATER WARS
The Crookston Fire Department held Water Wars on Friday night at the Downtown Square. The winners were Chris Winjum and Ben Nesseth who will receive $150 in Chamber bucks. Taking second place with a prize of $100 in Chamber Bucks was Dave and Bernie from the Bemidji Fire Department. We...
JENNY PERREAULT AS “MR. LANDON CIDER” IS CROWNED FIRST MR. GQ 2022
The Crookston Eagles Club held its first-ever Mr. GQ Pageant in the Crookston Eagles on Friday night to see which one of seven “gentlemen” earned the right to wear the first-ever Mr. GQ crown. The event was sponsored by Montagues’ Flower Shop, the Crookston Inn, Hair Connexion, Brandner Printing & Office Supplies, Melbye Trophies, B & B Kreations, Kiel Farms, and the Crookston Eagles and Auxiliary.
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT’S OX CART DAYS PANCAKE BREAKFAST IS ONE OF THEIR GREATEST SUCCESSES YET
The Crookston Fire Department hosted their annual Ox Cart Days Pancake Breakfast this morning at the main fire hall. The event was a massive success as cars stretched nearly to the train tracks and the food line even reached outside of the station, as about 800 people stopped to grab breakfast. So many came in fact, that the department said they ran out of food!
LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
AG Week
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race
FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
