WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper taped were to the...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
Large fire rips through Lexington home on Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say the homeowner walked away uninjured from a house fire that temporarily closed a neighborhood road in Lexington on Saturday morning. According to Lexington Police, the fire happened on Hunters Ridge Drive inside the town limits near North Lake Drive. As Lexington Fire Service battled the blaze, police announced around 7 a.m. that Hunters Ridge Road was temporarily shut down from the 100 block to the 300 block.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Downtown welcomes new restaurant, Sky Bistro and Lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new restaurant will be making its debut this weekend and will be located in downtown Columbia. The grand opening for Sky Bistro and Lounge will be Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. for “Happy Hour” and again at 10 p.m. There will also...
abccolumbia.com
Clear the Shelters event at Columbia Animal Services
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 22-28
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 22-28. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 55 Sunnyside Lane – $1,250,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood: AIKS7.
WLTX.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed along a major highway early Tuesday morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 53-year-old Milton Timothy Decker of Columbia was walking across Sunset Boulevard near Saluda Woods Place in West Columbia around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit.
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 11:42 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 45 near Belfast Avenue. The area is near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A...
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
WIS-TV
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released photos of the car allegedly involved in a shooting on North Main Street. The shooting happened Thursday in the 5100 block of North Main, according to police. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a road rage incident. A woman was...
live5news.com
Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning. Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills 1, closes lanes for hours
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on I-26 in Newberry County that shut down several eastbound lanes and at least one on the westbound side has been cleared but took one life late Saturday night. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
