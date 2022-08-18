COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO