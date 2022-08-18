WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD hired a new director of security, and Jeremy Black, a Whitehouse native, accepted the position, according to our news partner KETK. “Our staff stands ready to protect the folks here,” said Black. He considers the people of Whitehouse his family. So, when the director of security position opened up at the district he jumped at the chance. He has two children who attend Whitehouse ISD and a wife who teaches at the school. He says their safety is everything. “That definitely puts some skin in the game for me, but it’s not just that. It’s the team,. It’s the safety of everybody. I mean it’s one of beliefs here that we believe that everybody has the right to a safe and caring environment, everybody,” said Black. That’s why he is working on ways to increase security in more ways than one.

WHITEHOUSE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO