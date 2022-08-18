ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktbb.com

Smith County to hold public hearings for feedback on proposed budget and tax rate

SMITH COUNTY — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Smith County residents have the opportunity to have their voice heard at the Smith County Commissioners Court’s public hearings on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget and tax rate. According to our news partner KETK, the proposed budget was filed Monday, Aug. 15. It includes a proposed tax rate of 33 cents per $100 valuation, a drop from the current tax rate of 33.5 cents. “This year’s proposed tax rate continues the County’s long-standing tradition of seeking to maintain a low tax rate while providing excellent service to its citizens,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. The public hearings will be held on Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the annex building at 200 E Ferguson St. in Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Whitehouse ISD increases safety by hiring director of security

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD hired a new director of security, and Jeremy Black, a Whitehouse native, accepted the position, according to our news partner KETK. “Our staff stands ready to protect the folks here,” said Black. He considers the people of Whitehouse his family. So, when the director of security position opened up at the district he jumped at the chance. He has two children who attend Whitehouse ISD and a wife who teaches at the school. He says their safety is everything. “That definitely puts some skin in the game for me, but it’s not just that. It’s the team,. It’s the safety of everybody. I mean it’s one of beliefs here that we believe that everybody has the right to a safe and caring environment, everybody,” said Black. That’s why he is working on ways to increase security in more ways than one.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler shows up well in new unemployment figures

DALLAS — Texas has its lowest unemployment rate in more than two years — and Tyler is among the communities showing up well. The statewide jobless rate for July was four percent. It hasn’t been that low since february of 2020, before the pandemic. The state also set a new record for the number of people employed last month, at 13.5 million. Abilene and Austin had the lowest unemployment rates; McAllen-Edinburg had the highest. The unemployment rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 3.8 percent, slightly lower than the statewide average. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Tyler and four percent in San Antonio.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Suspect arrested following Smith County meth bust

SMITH COUNTY — Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. According to our news partner KETK, a Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front seat of the car. “After further investigation into the welfare of the driver, the driver was found to have been in possession of 9.69 grams of methamphetamine,” officials said. One person was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man found not guilty of 2018 murder

RUSK — The Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office reports a man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Cody Roberts was charged in the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who was found dead due to a gunshot wound in a home on CR 2117 near Maydelle on November 7, 2018. In March of 2022, Roberts’s first trial resulted in a mistrial after an investigator allegedly failed to disclose a piece of digital evidence to everyone involved in the trial.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

