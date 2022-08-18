Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
Phew, Capitol Records has already been bullied out of deal with ‘AI rapper’
In mid-August, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, a racially ambiguous virtual rapper who pairs terrible music with a litany of digital advertisements. It was reportedly the first major record label to make a deal of this kind, but over the past 48 hours, concerns over Meka’s posting history — namely the use of racial slurs and insensitivity towards issues like police brutality — have led to an internet-wide dunking, culminating in Capital Records severing ties with the project.
inputmag.com
This ice cube necklace warns water is becoming a luxury
Paris-based design studio Golem is offering one of the summer’s coolest accessories. Its OoOoooOoooOh la l'ice necklace, which features multiple real ice cubes, is meant to be worn frozen before melting. Created during this summer’s heatwave in Berlin, the piece aims to celebrate the value of water. “The idea...
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
inputmag.com
How to batch edit photos and paste edits with iOS 16
Editing a photo to make it look just how you want should be fun, but making the same edits to multiple photos over and over again really isn’t. A new feature in iOS 16 takes the hassle out of editing batches of images and creates time for something else: taking more photos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inputmag.com
Casetify’s Bored Ape Yacht Club collection licenses over $2M worth of NFTs
Bored Ape Yacht Club has proven it’s here for more than just monkey business. After partnering with Old Navy on a gender-neutral T-shirt, BAYC is appearing on Casetify’s latest collection of apparel and accessories. Hoodies, water bottles, phone cases, and more come adorned with the Bored Apes, as well as characters from its sister NFT project, Mutant Ape Yacht Club.
inputmag.com
Salomon’s 75th anniversary sneakers are ready for fall weather
Salomon’s extensive archive of high-performance footwear is exactly what’s brought the brand to popularity, and its latest drop only emphasizes that. Made in honor of the brand’s 75th anniversary, a trio of sneakers pays homage to Salomon’s pioneering 1992 Adventure 7 silhouette: the XT-6 Expanse, Raid Wind, and XT-Quest models.
inputmag.com
Adidas brings back the Adizero Rose 1.5 sneaker with updated tech
At the start of his career, Derrick Rose was an unstoppable force with the shoes to match. Multiple injuries, surgeries, and trades have slowed down his performance throughout the past decade, but Adidas is tapping into his early days with a fresh iteration of his Adizero Rose 1.5 sneaker. The sneaker debuted in 2011, but the upcoming version encapsulates all of the Rose energy with a Restomod upgrade.
inputmag.com
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces
Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
Comments / 0