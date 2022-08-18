ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
