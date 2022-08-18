Read full article on original website
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
mprnews.org
75 years in the making: A look back at the Agriculture Horticulture building at the Minnesota State Fair
When Ron Kelsey was 7 years old, he got polio. The next year, in 1947, he taught himself to walk again just in time to attend the Minnesota State Fair. That same year, the Agriculture Horticulture building made its debut on the fairgrounds. The building — and Kelsey — have...
voiceofalexandria.com
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
beerconnoisseur.com
Beer for Dogs? Minnesota-Made Tail Chaser Dog Brew Launches Across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Tail Chaser Brew, a new locally brewed dog bone broth created by two iconic Minnesota brands- Craft & Crew Hospitality Group and FINNEGANS, launched this week in Cub Stores throughout Minnesota and at more than 70 breweries, hotels, and restaurants. Tail Chaser Brew came out of...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
fox9.com
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
