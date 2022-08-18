Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA
He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
15 of the Most Tragic Moments in Recent Texas History
Like other states, Texas has experienced its own fair share of tragedies. Some come in the form of natural disasters, then others were merely freak accidents, and to no one's surprise, other tragedies came at the hands of firearms and mental health issues. Some of these tragedies I remember well,...
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
Dumb Criminal Alert – Did Texas Man Really Think He Would Get Away With This?
I don't put a lot of faith into thinking that criminals are smart people, in fact, I think most are complete idiots but to thing you could get away with this kind of shenanigan is beyond dumb. Texas man caught flying drugs and other stuff into prison via drone. Dumb...
The Top 5 Dumbest Things Non-Texans Ask About Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your backyard?" -...
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas
It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System
As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
What Independent Texas University Looking to Join a University System?
One of only two independent universities in Texas is looking at joining a university system. According to the Texas Tribune, Stephen F. Austin State University's Board of Regents is looking to join a more extensive university system and weigh the pros and cons of such a move. The university, located...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the 'tampon tax'
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
