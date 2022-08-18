ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

15 of the Most Tragic Moments in Recent Texas History

Like other states, Texas has experienced its own fair share of tragedies. Some come in the form of natural disasters, then others were merely freak accidents, and to no one's surprise, other tragedies came at the hands of firearms and mental health issues. Some of these tragedies I remember well,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
LoneStar 92

The Top 5 Dumbest Things Non-Texans Ask About Texas

There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your backyard?" -...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
LoneStar 92

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System

As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Murder#Fbi#Death Row Inmates#Violent Crime#Justice#Texas Woman S Killer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy