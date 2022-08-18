Nike will continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 with its next release of the ever-popular sneaker. After delivering the “University Red” and “Varsity Royal” styles last month, the sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the white and chocolate colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low will launch in September. The latest Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” makeup features a clean white-based leather upper, with brown hits dressing the Swoosh, the tongue tag, and outsole. The sneaker also features a special “Anniversary Edition” detail on the tongue and comes with a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO