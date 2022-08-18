ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

New Orleans Doctors Use Robotics In Fight Against Lung Cancer

Ochsner Health physicians and their medical staff team in New Orleans are making major headway in detecting and treating lung cancer in Louisiana. According to Nola.com last year Dr. Susan Gunn, a specialist in Pulmonary Critical Care, became the first physician in the state to use a Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy to examine a patient’s lungs. This advanced technology has a camera on the tip of a flexible tube that allows doctors to look at a patient's air passages.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?

New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed

Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

