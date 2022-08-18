ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Hooters, the original American wing joint, today announced it has inked deals to celebrate collegiate offensive linemen across the country and partner with the often-unheralded leaders of the gridiron through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In addition to spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters will double down on its distinctive approach by partnering with offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, underscoring that, like a lineman, bigger is better. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005034/en/ Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country (Photo: Hooters)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO