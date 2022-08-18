Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
wcbi.com
Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
wtva.com
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
hottytoddy.com
How Local, Independent Bookstores Shape Mississippi’s Historic Literary Culture
Mississippi has a long literary history laying claim to a multitude of authors, such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Richard Wright, Jesmyn Ward, Kiese Laymon, Angie Thomas, John Grisham and many others. However, not only are the many authors who call Mississippi home responsible for the state’s literary history, but...
Mississippi man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in 2019 death of 6-year-old boy
A Mississippi man decided to take a plea bargain Sunday instead of facing the death penalty in a trial that was to start Monday. WCBI News in Columbus reports that Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect in the 2019 death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
wcbi.com
The town of Eupora anticipates a large crowd this weekend
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events. The big moments bring communities together, but even more, festivals can help bring economic traction to the town. City leaders in Eupora are hopeful to see large crowds and a big payoff this weekend. The town will...
Commercial Dispatch
1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double
An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
wtva.com
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 800 pills seized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Wednesday, Tupelo Police officers made a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Leopoldo Gomez, of Los Angeles. Upon further investigation, officers found approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession. Narcotics officers later searched...
Commercial Dispatch
Circuit court judge candidates discuss sentencing, violent crime at forum
As the sun began to lower behind the buildings on Commerce Street, seven 16th Circuit Court judge candidates filled West Point City Hall Thursday evening to speak to a crowd of nearly 50 prospective voters. In a forum organized by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, One Voice and four area...
Smithville man charged with kidnapping after standoff
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Smithville man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman. Monroe County deputies said they received a call from a woman in distress on Sunday, August 14 in the area of Parham Store Road and Firetower Road. Deputies found the woman walking in the area, and she was taken […]
wtva.com
Eupora looks to ramp up tourism with events like their hot air balloon fest
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA)- The city of Eupora is making some big changes. They are braking the mold of their small town, and offering big events to bring in tourism. Today was their annual hot air balloon festival. The weather was a bit crazy in the morning, but they didn’t let...
hottytoddy.com
License Plate Cameras in Grand Oaks Could Help OPD Solve More Crimes
The Oxford Police Department will enter into an agreement with Flock Safety to be able to access information to help solve crimes. Currently, the Grand Oaks subdivision subscribes to Flock and has cameras around the neighborhood for security purposes. Generally, the information is only available to the Home Owners Association and residents in the neighborhood.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Comments / 4