ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
wtva.com

Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Tupelo#Backstory#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ne The Green#Thc
wcbi.com

The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022

The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

The town of Eupora anticipates a large crowd this weekend

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Small towns thrive on their yearly festivals and annual events. The big moments bring communities together, but even more, festivals can help bring economic traction to the town. City leaders in Eupora are hopeful to see large crowds and a big payoff this weekend. The town will...
EUPORA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double

An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 800 pills seized

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Wednesday, Tupelo Police officers made a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Leopoldo Gomez, of Los Angeles. Upon further investigation, officers found approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession. Narcotics officers later searched...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Smithville man charged with kidnapping after standoff

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Smithville man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman. Monroe County deputies said they received a call from a woman in distress on Sunday, August 14 in the area of Parham Store Road and Firetower Road. Deputies found the woman walking in the area, and she was taken […]
SMITHVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

License Plate Cameras in Grand Oaks Could Help OPD Solve More Crimes

The Oxford Police Department will enter into an agreement with Flock Safety to be able to access information to help solve crimes. Currently, the Grand Oaks subdivision subscribes to Flock and has cameras around the neighborhood for security purposes. Generally, the information is only available to the Home Owners Association and residents in the neighborhood.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy