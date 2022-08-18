ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Academy Routs Holy Spirit Early in First Game Back

Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
Brookwood Hushes Holt in Season Opener

The Brookwood High School Panthers defeated the Holt Ironmen by a score of 59-2 in the opening weekend of high school football action at Billy Joe Young Field in Brookwood, Ala. The game was the first time the long time rivals have played since 2019. The wheels came off the...
