Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Get Star Treatment
The two former teammates are going head to head on Monday Night Football.
Tuscaloosa Academy Routs Holy Spirit Early in First Game Back
Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
Brookwood Hushes Holt in Season Opener
The Brookwood High School Panthers defeated the Holt Ironmen by a score of 59-2 in the opening weekend of high school football action at Billy Joe Young Field in Brookwood, Ala. The game was the first time the long time rivals have played since 2019. The wheels came off the...
Talking to Will Zalatoris' Sports and Nutrition Coach on a Healthy Golf Life
Zalatoris finally got his first win recently at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and his coach shares some of his favorite mantras.
GOLF・
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0