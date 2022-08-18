ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car catches fire after single vehicle collision

BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Small plane crashes into field near US 95 in Canyon County

WILDER, Idaho — A small plane carrying two men crashed in a field near the corner of US 95 and Howe Road in Wilder Friday evening. Sergeant Michael Chamberlain with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the crash happened around 6 p.m. The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s, reported engine trouble as they were flying to the Parma Airport Friday.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise man killed in crash in Latah County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday following a semi-truck crash. Idaho State Police says the driver was heading south on Rosenau Road in Latah County when the semi went off the road and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. ISP says troopers believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
BOISE, ID
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Taste Test Tuesday at Western Idaho Fair, menu items for only $2

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Taste Test Tuesday will be at the Western Idaho Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Come on down from 12 to 2 p.m. for $2 menu items. Some of the types of food available are ice cream, tacos, beef finger steaks, pizza, funnel cake and much much more.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise home sellers dropped asking prices in July

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price drop in July as buyers dropped out of the market. According to Redfin, sellers struggled to match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market. While Boise had the highest share of...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

