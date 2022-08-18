Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
Boise city leaders looking to regulate long-standing downtown street cruise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Police Department, Downtown Boise Association and Boise City Councilmember Holli Woodings are looking to crack down on one of the city’s long-standing traditions – the street cruise, which circles a primary portion of downtown typically on Friday and Saturday evenings.
KTVB
Boise Police searching for man who exposed himself to child
A Boise Police investigation is underway after a man reportedly exposed himself to a child on Aug. 5. The suspect seen in this video left the scene on a bicycle.
Car catches fire after single vehicle collision
BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
Small plane crashes into field near US 95 in Canyon County
WILDER, Idaho — A small plane carrying two men crashed in a field near the corner of US 95 and Howe Road in Wilder Friday evening. Sergeant Michael Chamberlain with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the crash happened around 6 p.m. The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s, reported engine trouble as they were flying to the Parma Airport Friday.
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
Post Register
Boise man killed in crash in Latah County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday following a semi-truck crash. Idaho State Police says the driver was heading south on Rosenau Road in Latah County when the semi went off the road and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. ISP says troopers believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
KIVI-TV
City of Boise moves to buy building on Americana Blvd. to expand day shelter services
This article was originally written by Margaret Carmel for BoiseDev. The City of Boise is buying a building near Cooper Court to expand daytime services for the city’s homeless community. On Tuesday night, Boise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 3,000-square-foot building that used to house...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Taste Test Tuesday at Western Idaho Fair, menu items for only $2
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Taste Test Tuesday will be at the Western Idaho Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Come on down from 12 to 2 p.m. for $2 menu items. Some of the types of food available are ice cream, tacos, beef finger steaks, pizza, funnel cake and much much more.
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
Post Register
Boise home sellers dropped asking prices in July
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price drop in July as buyers dropped out of the market. According to Redfin, sellers struggled to match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market. While Boise had the highest share of...
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
KIVI-TV
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
