Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO