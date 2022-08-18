Read full article on original website
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Free food distribution event at Virginia Beach amphitheater opens early
Residents of Hampton Roads are lining up to receive free food Tuesday morning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid ongoing trend in other local cities
Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities. Another case was reported in the Virginia Beach area.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to Virginia Beach gets denied
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive
"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.
WAVY News 10
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Business
Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk
Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
WAVY News 10
Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day is an event where you can come out and pick up free school supplies as well as enjoy some great basketball, food, and entertainment. The event will be held at Portsmouth City Park, located at 5 Cpl J M Williams Avenue,...
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
WAVY News 10
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award
In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
peninsulachronicle.com
ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years
JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles
Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
