Isle Of Wight County, VA

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
RICHMOND, VA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk

Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day is an event where you can come out and pick up free school supplies as well as enjoy some great basketball, food, and entertainment. The event will be held at Portsmouth City Park, located at 5 Cpl J M Williams Avenue,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award

In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
SURRY COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years

JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

