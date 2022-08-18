Read full article on original website
Look: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Get Star Treatment
The two former teammates are going head to head on Monday Night Football.
Brookwood Hushes Holt in Season Opener
The Brookwood High School Panthers defeated the Holt Ironmen by a score of 59-2 in the opening weekend of high school football action at Billy Joe Young Field in Brookwood, Ala. The game was the first time the long time rivals have played since 2019. The wheels came off the...
Tuscaloosa Academy Routs Holy Spirit Early in First Game Back
Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
County High Wildcats Wax Central Falcons In Week 1
The Tuscaloosa County High Wildcats (1-0) opened the 2022 season by renewing a bitter cross-town rivalry with the Central High School Falcons (0-1). The Wildcats extended its winning streak over the Falcons to now six-in-a-row with a 44-0 waxing to open the 2022 season. Second-year head coach Adam Winegarden relied...
