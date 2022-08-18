Terry L. Speicher, 61, of Withee, Wis., and formerly of the Wilton area passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. He was born Nov. 26, 1960, in New Hampton, Iowa, to Buddy and Lila Speicher. Terry’s family relocated to Wilton, Wis., where he was raised and attended Royall High School. In 2001, Terry moved his family to Thorp, Wis., where they resided until 2014, moving back to the Wilton area, where he lived until 2021. He then moved back to Withee, Wis., to be closet to his grandkids.

