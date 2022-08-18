Read full article on original website
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion
NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
UNK volleyball tests youth in exhibition with DI Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old time Division II rivals, met for the first time the fall in over a decade. UNO took all four sets by scores of -16, -19, -22, -22. Statistics are only available for the first three sets.
Huskers discuss upcoming Ireland game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Football is just six days from taking on Northwestern across the pond in Ireland to kick off the 2022 College Football Season. The huskers depart to Dublin in less than 24 hours, Head Coach Scott Frost and Plyers spoke with the media for the last time before the big trip on Sunday.
Red sweeps white in Nebraska volleyball scrimmage
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team defeated the White team, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18), in front of 7,946 at the Devaney Center. Madi Kubik led the Red squad with 13...
Don’t fall for scams as changes are on the way in Medicare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many changes in health care coverage and cost are on the way after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law part of the deal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including cancer meds, blood thinners, and insulin.
Columbus football holds off Fremont in Week 0 win
FREMONT, Neb. (KSNB) - Columbus football traveled to play Fremont in Week 0 Friday. The Discoverers did just enough to beat the Tigers, winning 28-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Opening night with Husker Hoops set for Sept. 30
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Basketball fans will get their first look at the 2022-23 Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams and get a special performance from rising rap star EST Gee as part of 2022 Opening Night with Husker Hoops. Opening Night with Husker Hoops will take place on...
