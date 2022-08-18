Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Football: Is Haynes King running away with the QB1 job?
Here it is, the biggest question surrounding Texas A&M football at the moment. Who will be the starting quarterback this season? We are getting closer to finding that out, but is there actually a leader in the pack of Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman?. Apparently so, however Jimbo...
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Longhorns name starting quarterback, Fisher still indecisive on naming Aggies’ starter
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sports Information Director for the University of Texas made an announcement that Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Friday. Ewers is a former five-star recruit from Southlake Carroll. He spent his freshman year as the backup at Ohio State...
Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
Kosoul Chanthakoummane's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the fatal stabbing of a real estate agent.
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including a police officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. No names have been released at this time but the suspect was on Facebook live when he...
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it caused headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 3:30 p.m., a total of 25 outages have been reported with around 2,300...
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries
A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning. According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting. The officer and a resident living at the location of the...
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
