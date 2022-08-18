Four big-budget features are among the 18 film projects that have conditionally qualified for the latest round of California’s tax credit program. Together, they’re expected to generate an estimated $915 million in overall production spending across the state and employ nearly 600 actors, more than 2,500 crew members and thousands of background performers. See the list below. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming the kind of big-budget films that used to be so susceptible to runaway production,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “In addition to our incentive, we have the best talent, crews, infrastructure, locations, weather, and so...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO