Grant Alexander Paul Clinton
Grant Alexander Paul Clinton, 16, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Grant was born on July 11, 2006 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Stephen and Danielle Clinton. Grant attended Cypress High School where he would have graduated this year, and previously attended Madison Schools. Since 14 years of age, Grant worked at Dominos Pizza where many would say he was great at what he did. Grant was a good-hearted person and always willing to help out, at least until he became a teenager, though he would still help but complaining the whole time. Grant loved to eat and was always thinking about his next meal while he was still eating. He loved to cook and often cooked for us plenty of times. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, playing airsoft guns, hanging with his brothers, Gavin and Gabe, and his “bros”, loved to paint, wresting with his cousins, and playing his play station. He always loved his blankets and his fans when he was sleeping.
Joseph Walter Tomsic
Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
Marilyn Louise Jacobs
Marilyn Louise Jacobs, 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 15, 1941, to the late Eli and Dorothy (Clark) Lawrence. She married Richard "Dick" Jacobs on November 10, 1962, and he survives her after a wonderful 59 years of marriage.
Philip L. Browning
Philip Lee Browning, 82, of Crestline passed peacefully at his home on Friday, August 19, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Philip Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John A. Carmean
John A. Carmean, 60, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Arbors at Mifflin, after a brief and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on September 29, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to Silas and Jane (Lloyd) Carmean. John grew up in Ada, Ohio and...
Margaret Catherine (Ensman) Sifferlin
Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure...
Roger Gale DeVito
Roger Gale DeVito, age 71, former Shelby resident and longtime resident of Escondido, CA, passed unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Escondido. Roger was born March 11, 1951 in Shelby to Salvatore Albert and Gaylene Ann (Reidel) DeVito. He was a 1969 graduate of...
GALLERY: Clear Fork 21, Lucas 20
Photos from Clear Fork's come-from-behind 21-20 win at Lucas on Friday night at Bob Wine Field in the season opener for both teams. The gallery includes photos from both high school marching bands. City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior...
Upper Arlington overwhelms Reynoldsburg
Upper Arlington ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Reynoldsburg 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg squared off with November 5, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Victor Skoog
Clear Fork senior quarterback Victor Skoog scores the game-winning TD on Friday night against Lucas on a 9-yard draw with 2:36 left to play. City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
Zanesville rolls like thunder over Newark
Zanesville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Newark during a 40-14 beating during this Ohio football game. Zanesville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Newark after the first quarter.
GALLERY: Hillsdale 34, Black River 6
Hillsdale knocked off Black River 34-6 on Friday night in the season-opening football game at Jeromesville. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books, playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
Dover exhales after close call with Mentor Lake Catholic
Dover found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mentor Lake Catholic 16-13 on August 20 in Ohio football. Last season, Dover and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on August 19, 2021 at Dover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Take a seat: Oak Harbor owns Fostoria in huge victory
Oak Harbor didn't tinker with Fostoria, scoring a 55-7 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 47-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mills & Davis spearhead Tygers to road win at Norwalk
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools. Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.
Lakota outclasses Monroeville
Lakota notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Monroeville 21-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
Highland casts spell on Fredericktown
SPARTA -- Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Highland chalked up in tripping Fredericktown 17-14 on Friday night in the season-opener for both schools at Sparta. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Fredericktown after the first quarter. The Fighting Scots opened a 17-6 gap over the Freddies at halftime.
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic blitzes Lancaster Fisher Catholic in dominating victory
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster Fisher Catholic 63-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19. The last time New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 31-17 game on August 21, 2021. For...
North Canton Hoover thwarts Akron Buchtel's quest
North Canton Hoover knocked off Akron Buchtel 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19. North Canton Hoover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Akron Buchtel through the first quarter.
GALLERY: Shelby vs. Madison Football
Shelby beat Madison 10-7 in the final game at Shelby's W.W. Skiles Field on Friday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
