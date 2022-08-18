New forest supervisor leads Cherokee National Forest

CLEVELAND, TN—A new forest supervisor now leads the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee.

Mike Wright began his official duties in the role August 15, after serving in an acting capacity since April.

"I am very pleased to announce Mike’s selection," said Regional Forester Ken Arney. "He’s had a successful forestry career with an extensive background in the Southern Region. I know his leadership will serve the Cherokee National Forest well."

Wright has served as the Ocoee district ranger on the Cherokee National Forest since 2012. During this time, he also served in acting roles as deputy forest supervisor and natural resources staff officer for the Cherokee National Forest. He served as the Parks district ranger on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland for five years prior to coming to the Cherokee.

"The Forest has a rich history with many outstanding communities," said Wright. "We have an excellent forest team and many fantastic partners. It is my honor and privilege to continue serving here on the Cherokee."

Wright has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Oklahoma State University.

The Cherokee National Forest is divided into northern and southern sections by Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The 660,000-acre forest is the largest tract of public land in Tennessee. It is home to 30 developed campgrounds, numerous picnic areas, more than 700 miles of trails, seven whitewater rivers, and two Forest Service scenic byways.

The Cherokee National Forest is part of the Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service. The region encompasses 13 states and Puerto Rico. Known as Region 8 within the Forest Service, the Southern Region consists of 14 national forest units and two special units. National Forests in the Southern Region are managed to strike a balance between resource development and protecting wild places for recreation and wildlife.