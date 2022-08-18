ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

New forest supervisor leads Cherokee National Forest

By Staff Report
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, TN—A new forest supervisor now leads the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee.

Mike Wright began his official duties in the role August 15, after serving in an acting capacity since April.

"I am very pleased to announce Mike’s selection," said Regional Forester Ken Arney. "He’s had a successful forestry career with an extensive background in the Southern Region. I know his leadership will serve the Cherokee National Forest well."

Wright has served as the Ocoee district ranger on the Cherokee National Forest since 2012. During this time, he also served in acting roles as deputy forest supervisor and natural resources staff officer for the Cherokee National Forest. He served as the Parks district ranger on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland for five years prior to coming to the Cherokee.

"The Forest has a rich history with many outstanding communities," said Wright. "We have an excellent forest team and many fantastic partners. It is my honor and privilege to continue serving here on the Cherokee."

Wright has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Oklahoma State University.

The Cherokee National Forest is divided into northern and southern sections by Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The 660,000-acre forest is the largest tract of public land in Tennessee. It is home to 30 developed campgrounds, numerous picnic areas, more than 700 miles of trails, seven whitewater rivers, and two Forest Service scenic byways.

The Cherokee National Forest is part of the Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service. The region encompasses 13 states and Puerto Rico. Known as Region 8 within the Forest Service, the Southern Region consists of 14 national forest units and two special units. National Forests in the Southern Region are managed to strike a balance between resource development and protecting wild places for recreation and wildlife.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Forest#National Forests#Forest Service#Tn#Parks#Oklahoma State University
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools

In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website, and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Tennessee & Georgia still in best cruiser contest

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re coming down to the finish line in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!”. Voters are deciding online which state has the best Highway patrol cruisers. Voting continues through August 25. You can vote by clicking here. Right now, Tennessee is in 3rd...
GEORGIA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
WTVCFOX

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wivk.com

Monroe Life Balloon Festival!

The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
VONORE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy