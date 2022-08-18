ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
The Staten Island Advance

Overnight Bulls Head house fire prompted response of more than 100 FDNY personnel, officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 100 firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded early Sunday morning to a report of a house fire in Bulls Head. The FDNY responded around 2:26 a.m. to a report of flames shooting through the roof of a two-story, residential structure at 198 Kirshon Ave., a spokesman for the department stated Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Departments#Heat Illness#Heat Cramps#Nyc Emergency Department
The Jewish Press

NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

“Evictions will grow” “Los desalojos aumentarán”

Calls grow for courts to slow rate of eviction cases. Advocates are pleading with New York’s court system to ease up on the current pace of eviction cases. On Wed., Aug. 17th, renters and elected officials rallied outside the Manhattan headquarters of the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to decry the number of eviction cases moving forward without tenants having legal representation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Parks Department upgrades Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code.  “Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.” The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
koamnewsnow.com

Current Mortgage Rates In New York

New York—if you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere. But if you need a mortgage to make it to New York, you’ll first need to calculate how much a home loan will cost you, including the interest rate. Here are the latest home loan rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy