Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/19/22: Economic sentiment, real estate recession, and More Brewing
Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about how important sentiment is when it comes to the strength of the economy, why we might on the cusp of a real estate recession. Segment 2: Sunny and Perry Patel, Partners,. , joins John...
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higher
Mayor Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax increase. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/20/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Deck Tech’s George Argyri, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Don Butler of Kapital Electric
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about if you should rent or sell a home with a low mortgage rate. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer talks about home inspections that Perma-seal offers. Up next, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris shares about what Deck Tech can do to help fix rotted decks. Then, Vice President of Kapital Electric, Don Butler talks about how Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and why homeowners should take advantage of this. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Global terminal at O’Hare Airport to cost more than estimated
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. It’s going to cost more to complete a new global terminal at O’Hare Airport. The City of Chicago estimates the construction and related projects will cost $7.1 billion, up from $6.1 billion when the project was first announced. Crain’s reports the total cost of the larger O’Hare improvements, maintenance and related projects will come in at $12.1 billion up from the initial estimate of $8.5 billion.
digg.com
This Charming Chicago Castle Could Be Yours For $669,999
Respect to whoever built this for following their fairytale dream. This isn't the first time we've marveled at a castle up for grabs on Zillow, but what I love about this one is how at odds it is with its surroundings — and how little its owner must have cared.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Crain's Detroit Business
Kellogg CEO sells Lincoln Park house for $6.2 million
Steve Cahillane, CEO of the soon-to-split-up food company Kellogg, sold his Lincoln Park house for $6.2 million. Cahillane and his wife, Tracy, sold the five-bedroom, 7,800-square-foot brick and limestone house on Orchard Street without listing it publicly. The sale closed today. Carrie McCormick, the @properties Christie’s International Real Estate agent...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Potholes are Chicago’s latest art exhibit
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rogers Park Metra Station In Line For Much-Needed Renovation, But Neighbors Ask Rail Service For Better Station Maintenance: The Metra stop has not seen renovations since the early 1990s and has fallen into disrepair, neighbors said at a community meeting.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Savings is August 26, 2022
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
wgnradio.com
Dan Aykroyd on Chicago: ‘Coming to the home of electric blues to me is nirvana’
Iconic actor and SNL legend Dan Aykroyd joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career and talk about inaugural Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison Aug. 19-20. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago’s First No-Booze Cruise Sells Out, Showing Big Demand For Sober Events
DOWNTOWN — Chicago’s first No Booze Cruise will set out on Lake Michigan this weekend during the annual Air and Water Show. The sold-out cruise was organized by Chicago AF, a group of sober adults who frequently meet up to explore everything the city has to offer — without alcohol. The group is planning more sober events.
wgnradio.com
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 21st
Dean starts this week off by sharing a nice letter a listener wrote for him and the Sunday crew. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. This week Dr. Most was at the BMW Championship as medical director, so he shares what his week has been like. Then Dr. Most talks about when he thinks the new booster shots will be released. Next Dr. Most provides an update on Monkeypox and what you should know. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Are Hoping Jay Will Take Over as Sergeant
'Chicago P.D.' fans seem to agree Jay Halstead would be the best fit to take over as sergeant for the unit if and when the position became available.
wgnradio.com
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Bennifer,’ Chicago Theater, and ‘Grease’
Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Chicago Theater’s new management, the return of ‘Grease’ to theaters, and the death of an NBC anchor’s six-year-old son. They also discussed the details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weekend wedding, as well as what to do in and around Chicago this weekend.
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation Relief
Many states have been providing stimulus checks or rebates to citizens. But because of high inflation, some communities need more help. This need has sparked states to start pilot relief programs for select groups. These will put needed funds into the hands of state residents.
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
