On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jarrett D. Johnson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on State Route 198 in the city of Buffalo, Johnson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Johnson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Johnson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood test. Johnson was released with appearance tickets for the city of Buffalo court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO