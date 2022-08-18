Read full article on original website
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Shooting on Butler Avenue leaves one man dead
A fatal shooting near the first block of Butler Avenue in Buffalo has left one 46-year-old man dead.
Identity confirmed in Elmer Avenue shooting death of 16-year-old girl
The victim in an Elmer Avenue fatal shooting has been confirmed to be 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a teenager who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Family of Emily Keiper calls for justice
A 16 year old girl from Niagara Falls named Emily KEIPER was shot and killed on Friday morning. Two teenager boys have been charged.
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in credit union robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a string of credit union robberies, the U.S. Attorney General said. Police say that 47-year-old Ronald Morris of Buffalo robbed three credit unions with three other men in 2019. On February 27 of that year, Morris and Adrian D. Applewhite stole […]
Buffalo man arrested for DWAI- Drugs
On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jarrett D. Johnson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on State Route 198 in the city of Buffalo, Johnson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Johnson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Johnson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood test. Johnson was released with appearance tickets for the city of Buffalo court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
Buffalo Man Gets 3 Year Prison Term for Fight, Gun Charge
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 39-year-old Jonathan C. Caban-Jimenez, also known...
Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting on Elmer Ave.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on Friday morning. Police say a female was shot on the first block of Elmer Avenue. She was transported to ECMC and died from her injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255. Aidan […]
28-year-old man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man outside Buffalo corner store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly killing a man outside a corner store over two years ago. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mahzhee Young allegedly shot David D. Moore, 27, multiple times with an illegal gun on June 9, 2020 during a verbal altercation. The shooting happened just before 11:20 p.m. outside a corner store on East Ferry Street and Grider Street in Buffalo.
