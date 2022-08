The Minnesota Vikings are apparently not happy with their QB options with only one preseason game left before the season opener. So the team went out and traded with Las Vegas, a team which they played during week one of the preseason, for a fifth-year pro who has started in 17 games playing for the Raiders, the Browns, 49ers, and the Eagles. QB Nick Mullens joins the Vikings, pending a physical, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

