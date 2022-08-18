Read full article on original website
Related
All systems go for Artemis 1 mission to Moon
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the Artemis program is poised to take up the baton of lunar exploration with a test launch on Monday of NASA's most powerful rocket ever. A complete failure would be devastating for a program that is costing $4.1 billion per launch and is already running years behind schedule.
Fast Company
Inside Callisto: A spaceship Alexa to help astronauts work and phone home
Alexa’s voice-command software is getting tweaked for spaceflight, thanks to a joint passion project of Amazon, Cisco, and Lockheed Martin. Dubbed Callisto, the Lockheed-built device is designed to help improve life in space. The goal is for future astronauts to one day speak commands to onboard computers and video conference with folks on Earth from deep space. It combines flight data from NASA’s upcoming Artemis 1 uncrewed launch with Cisco‘s Webex video conferencing system and Amazon’s AI-driven virtual assistant and intercom technology. Engineers from these companies will test the first stage of this technology when the mission lifts off August 29 from Kennedy Space Center for a 42-day voyage around the moon and back.
Fast Company
NASA’s Artemis mission hopes to bring humans back to the moon—this time, to stay
On the morning of August 29, hours after sunrise, NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket will blast off from the Atlantic coast, bound for lunar orbit. Perched on top of the rocket: the Orion astronaut capsule, destined to carry humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
It could take 20 more years for scientists to truly understand color
Our current color theory has been wrong for 100 years, and getting it right could have huge implications for electronics, textiles, paints, and even the planet, as a new model could save millions of dollars and kilowatts of energy on storage and internet bandwidth alone. For the last century, scientists...
Fast Company
The Pentagon wants to develop a network of space lasers to improve secure communications
DARPA, the Pentagon’s high-risk, high-reward R&D arm, has its mind on laser links. The agency is specifically working to develop an interconnected network of links for speedy and secure communications between military, civilian, and commercial space assets. The DARPA program, known as the Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node (Space-BACN), recently...
Fast Company
How to choose a career in tech that benefits humanity
The coming decades will be marked by extraordinary new technological innovations. They could provide us with enormous benefits—or bring us to the brink of disaster. What happens next hinges on whether we can figure out how to handle the risks. So, if you’re aiming at positive impact in your life, one of the best things you might do is to join the effort to make sure the most powerful technologies we are building work for the benefit of all humanity.
Fast Company
Bill Nye’s new doomsday series wants to save earth with science—and humor
Bill Nye is here to tell us about the end of the world. Come Thursday, the engineer-turned-TV host will cheekily unveil details of our imminent demise in his upcoming science disaster series The End is Nye, which streams on Peacock. The six, 45-minute episodes assault viewers with epic global disasters—manmade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
How modular buildings can help tackle the global housing crisis
Eva Talbot is an architect and U.S. product director for Modulous, a construction technology firm creating the first globally scalable model for the design and delivery of affordable and sustainable homes. She spoke to Doreen Lorenzo for Designing Women, a series of interviews with brilliant women in the design industry.
Fast Company
These stark before-and-after satellite photos show the Western megadrought from space
If you walk to the edge of Lake Mead, on the border between Nevada and Arizona, you can stand on a rocky shore that used to be more than 100 feet below water. After 23 years of drought and increasing demand for water, the lake keeps shrinking. Satellite photos show the stark difference between the way the reservoir looked in 2000—dark blue and sprawling—and what’s left now.
Fast Company
With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon
When a preview of Vogue’s October 2022 cover story on Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hit Twitter on July 26, 2022, reactions on social media were swift and polarized. Some critics said that a photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a fashion magazine was a “bad idea” and glamorized war.
Comments / 0