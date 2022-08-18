If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.

