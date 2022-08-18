Read full article on original website
KWQC
Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies. The bash is...
MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski: Several factors contribute to gun violence
Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution. Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.
aroundptown.com
Missing Cat In Prophetstown
A cat, who is the extremely missed by his owner, decided he did not want to go see the Vet recently and ran off from the Prophetstown Veterinary Clinic parking lot. Please contact the numbers below if you know of his whereabouts. Reward is being offered.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fall sports, marching band recognized Friday at Meet the Streaks
GALESBURG — Members of the Galesburg football team ran plays during the annual Meet the Streaks scrimmage on Friday. Along with the football scrimmage, members of the following teams were recognized: boys and girls golf, boys soccer, cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis, volleyball. The Galesburg Marching Streaks performed two movements of “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” The piece has five movements total.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
KWQC
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
Water main break in Davenport
It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides […]
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
wrmj.com
Awards Presented In Galesburg For Actions Following The April Death Of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist
Numerous awards were presented on Thursday to Galesburg area individuals and organizations that stepped up following the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (former Aledo officer and former Mercer County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and correctional officer), and Weist himself was honored posthumously with two awards. The awards were presented during a special meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 held in Galesburg. Weist was a Lodge 427 member.
aledotimesrecord.com
Macomb street improvements planned after Labor Day
MACOMB — The city of Macomb Public Works will do mill and overlay work on several Macomb streets after Labor Day. Alice Ohrtmann, public works director, says the Dudley Street water main construction is complete, except for an old fire hydrant at Franklin and Dudley streets that will be removed.
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
aledotimesrecord.com
When do Galesburg's fall sports teams play? Find out here...
Home course: Bunker LinksWed., Aug. 17 Quad at Gibson Woods (Alleman, Quincy, Mon-Rose), 2:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20 Quad at Bunker Links (ROWVA/Williamsfield, Knoxville, United), 2 p.m. Tue., Aug. 23 Triangular at Indian Bluff (Alleman, Geneseo), 3:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 27 at Geneseo Invite, 8 a.m. Thu., Sept. 1 at...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect sold items – bought with stolen credit – at pawn shop
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police. Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say. On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy...
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
